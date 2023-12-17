Will Jerome Ford Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerome Ford was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns take on the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Ford's stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, Ford has rushed for 698 yards on 166 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and has 35 catches (50 targets) for 227 yards.
Jerome Ford Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Wrist
- The Browns have no other running back on the injury report.
Week 15 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Ford 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|166
|698
|3
|4.2
|50
|35
|227
|3
Ford Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|15
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|16
|106
|0
|3
|25
|1
|Week 3
|Titans
|10
|18
|1
|2
|33
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|9
|26
|0
|5
|19
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|17
|84
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|11
|74
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|9
|37
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|20
|44
|0
|5
|33
|0
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|17
|107
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 11
|Steelers
|12
|31
|1
|2
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@Broncos
|9
|65
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|9
|19
|0
|3
|33
|1
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|12
|51
|0
|5
|31
|0
