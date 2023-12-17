Jerome Ford was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns take on the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Ford's stats can be found below.

Rep Jerome Ford and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Ford has rushed for 698 yards on 166 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and has 35 catches (50 targets) for 227 yards.

Keep an eye on Ford's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jerome Ford Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Wrist

The Browns have no other running back on the injury report.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Ford 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 166 698 3 4.2 50 35 227 3

Ford Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0 Week 6 49ers 17 84 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Colts 11 74 1 2 20 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 9 37 0 1 2 0 Week 9 Cardinals 20 44 0 5 33 0 Week 10 @Ravens 17 107 0 1 2 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 31 1 2 8 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 65 0 4 14 0 Week 13 @Rams 9 19 0 3 33 1 Week 14 Jaguars 12 51 0 5 31 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.