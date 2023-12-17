In the Week 15 tilt between the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jerome Ford find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jerome Ford score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Ford has carried the ball 166 times for a team-high 698 yards (53.7 per game), with three touchdowns.

Ford also has 35 catches for 227 yards (17.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ford has reached the end zone on the ground in three games this season.

He has a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Jerome Ford Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0 Week 6 49ers 17 84 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Colts 11 74 1 2 20 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 9 37 0 1 2 0 Week 9 Cardinals 20 44 0 5 33 0 Week 10 @Ravens 17 107 0 1 2 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 31 1 2 8 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 65 0 4 14 0 Week 13 @Rams 9 19 0 3 33 1 Week 14 Jaguars 12 51 0 5 31 0

