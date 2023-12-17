Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco has a good matchup in Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are allowing the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 230.8 per game.

Flacco has passed for 565 yards (282.5 per game) this year, connecting on 55.1% of his throws with five TD passes with two INTs. Also, Flacco has compiled -1 rushing yards (-0.5 per game) on four carries.

Flacco vs. the Bears

  • Flacco vs the Bears (since 2021): No games
  • Chicago has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.
  • 13 players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Bears this season.
  • Seven opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Chicago in 2023.
  • Four players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Bears this season.
  • The 230.8 passing yards per game yielded by the Bears defense makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears' defense ranks 29th in the NFL with 24 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Joe Flacco Passing Props vs. the Bears

  • Passing Yards: 227.5 (-115)
  • Passing TDs: 1.5 (+145)

Flacco Passing Insights

  • The Browns pass on 53.5% of their plays and run on 46.5%. They are 13th in NFL play in points scored.
  • Flacco has averaged 6.3 yards per pass attempt this year.
  • Flacco has thrown for a touchdown in all two games this year, with more than one TD pass each time.
  • He has scored five of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (19.2%).
  • Flacco has attempted four passes in the red zone (4.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Flacco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats
vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 26-for-45 / 311 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 23-for-44 / 254 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

