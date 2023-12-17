The Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) will face the Ohio Bobcats (2-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET.

Ohio vs. Indiana State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Ohio Players to Watch

Madi Mace: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kennedi Watkins: 10.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaya McClure: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Kate Dennis: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Bengisu Alper: 6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

Indiana State Players to Watch

