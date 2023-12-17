The Ohio Bobcats (2-5) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Indiana State Sycamores (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It will air at 6:00 PM ET.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio vs. Indiana State Scoring Comparison

The Sycamores score an average of 67.3 points per game, nine fewer points than the 76.3 the Bobcats allow to opponents.

The 63.6 points per game the Bobcats score are 6.9 fewer points than the Sycamores give up (70.5).

Ohio has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Indiana State is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.

The Bobcats are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, three% lower than the Sycamores concede to opponents (41.5%).

The Sycamores' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bobcats have given up.

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 13.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

13.7 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Bailey Tabeling: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61.3 FG%, 60.9 3PT% (14-for-23)

7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61.3 FG%, 60.9 3PT% (14-for-23) Madi Mace: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Kate Dennis: 6 PTS, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

Ohio Schedule