The Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears are set to square off in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Pierre Strong Jr. hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Pierre Strong Jr. score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Strong has 173 yards on 38 carries (14.4 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Strong also has 38 receiving yards (3.2 per game) on three catches.

Strong has one rushing TD this year.

Pierre Strong Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Steelers 2 1 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 49 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 25 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 10 41 0 1 41 0 Week 9 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 -7 0 Week 11 Steelers 1 1 0 1 4 0 Week 13 @Rams 2 20 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 0 0

