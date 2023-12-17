Will Pierre Strong Jr. Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Pierre Strong Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 15 matchup with the Chicago Bears begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Strong's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Strong has run for 173 yards on 38 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and has three catches (four targets) for 38 yards.
Pierre Strong Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Browns have one other running back on the injury list this week:
- Jerome Ford (LP/wrist): 166 Rush Att; 698 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 35 Rec; 227 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Browns vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Strong 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|38
|173
|1
|4.6
|4
|3
|38
|0
Strong Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|6
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|5
|49
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|8
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|10
|41
|0
|1
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|3
|9
|0
|1
|-7
|0
|Week 11
|Steelers
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
