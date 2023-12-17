Sunday's game at Athletics Center O'rena has the Toledo Rockets (5-2) squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-60 victory, heavily favoring Toledo.

The Rockets head into this game after a 65-35 victory over Loyola (MD) on Sunday.

Toledo vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Toledo vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 77, Oakland 60

Other MAC Predictions

Toledo Schedule Analysis

When the Rockets defeated the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 29 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-46 on December 6, it was their season's signature win.

The Rockets have one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Toledo is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories.

Toledo 2023-24 Best Wins

69-46 at home over Michigan (No. 29) on December 6

60-49 on the road over JMU (No. 114) on November 8

74-73 over SMU (No. 120) on November 24

73-58 over North Dakota State (No. 185) on November 25

65-35 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 311) on December 10

Toledo Leaders

Quinesha Lockett: 17.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

17.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.7 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Sophia Wiard: 13.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

13.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Jessica Cook: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%

6.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG% Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

6.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Khera Goss: 7.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets put up 67.3 points per game (166th in college basketball) while giving up 60.4 per contest (112th in college basketball). They have a +48 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.

