In the upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Alex DeBrincat to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
DeBrincat stats and insights
- DeBrincat has scored in nine of 30 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- DeBrincat's shooting percentage is 13.4%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 102 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
DeBrincat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|19:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:52
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|16:45
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|L 3-2
Red Wings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
