Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will be in action on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Looking to wager on DeBrincat's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, DeBrincat has averaged 18:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In nine of 30 games this season, DeBrincat has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

DeBrincat has a point in 17 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points five times.

In 13 of 30 games this year, DeBrincat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrincat's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he hits the over.

DeBrincat has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 30 Games 2 26 Points 3 13 Goals 2 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.