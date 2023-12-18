The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Caris LeVert, take on the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

LeVert, in his most recent showing, had 14 points in a 127-119 win over the Hawks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for LeVert, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.2 11.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.0 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.1 PRA -- 22.3 17.9 PR -- 18.8 14.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.3



Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Rockets

LeVert has taken 13.4 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 11.2% and 9.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

LeVert is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

LeVert's opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 100.2 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.5.

On defense, the Rockets have allowed 106.1 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

On the boards, the Rockets are 20th in the league, conceding 44.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Rockets have allowed 22.8 per game, best in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets have allowed 10.9 makes per game, second in the NBA.

Caris LeVert vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 31 10 1 1 2 0 1 1/26/2023 32 12 1 5 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.