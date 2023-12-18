The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) take on the Houston Rockets (13-10) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and Space City Home Network. The point total is 213.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 213.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In 16 of 26 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 213.5 points.

The average total in Cleveland's outings this year is 222.3, 8.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers have a 13-13-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Cleveland has won 10 out of the 16 games, or 62.5%, in which it has been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs Rockets Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 16 61.5% 111.1 221 111.2 217.3 223.1 Rockets 10 43.5% 109.9 221 106.1 217.3 220.5

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Cavaliers have hit the over in three of their past 10 contests.

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in 13 games at home, and it has covered eight times in 13 games on the road.

The Cavaliers record five more points per game (111.1) than the Rockets allow (106.1).

Cleveland has a 12-7 record against the spread and a 12-7 record overall when putting up more than 106.1 points.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 13-13 2-2 13-13 Rockets 17-6 5-2 8-15

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Point Insights

Cavaliers Rockets 111.1 Points Scored (PG) 109.9 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 12-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-3 12-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 111.2 Points Allowed (PG) 106.1 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 7-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-2 9-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-4

