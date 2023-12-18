Cavaliers vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - December 18
The Cleveland Cavaliers' (14-12) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for a Monday, December 18 game against the Houston Rockets (13-10) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.
The Cavaliers enter this game following a 127-119 victory against the Hawks on Saturday. In the Cavaliers' win, Jarrett Allen led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding 14 rebounds and one assist).
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2
|0.5
|1.5
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Out
|Knee
|16
|10.5
|2.9
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Out
|Jaw
|20.7
|2.8
|5.9
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson: Out (Illness)
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-5.5
|213.5
