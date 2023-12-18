Donovan Mitchell is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -143) 6.5 (Over: +124) 3.5 (Over: -115)

The 30.5 point total set for Mitchell on Monday is 3.2 more than his scoring average on the season (27.3).

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (5.5).

Mitchell's year-long assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Mitchell has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -120)

The 15.5-point over/under for Jarrett Allen on Monday is 2.5 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 8.4 -- is 2.1 lower than his over/under on Monday.

