Will Daniel Sprong Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 18?
In the upcoming matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Daniel Sprong to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Sprong stats and insights
- In seven of 30 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Sprong has picked up four assists on the power play.
- Sprong averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 102 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Sprong recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|12:15
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|13:24
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|10:16
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|11:03
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Away
|L 3-2
Red Wings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
