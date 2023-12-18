Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Hamilton County, Ohio today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winton Woods at Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James N Gamble at Williamsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
