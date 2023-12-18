Will J.T. Compher Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 18?
Can we anticipate J.T. Compher finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings play the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Compher stats and insights
- Compher has scored in five of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- Compher's shooting percentage is 19.4%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are allowing 102 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Compher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|19:55
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:04
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|17:26
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
