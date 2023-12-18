In the upcoming matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Jeff Petry to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

Petry is yet to score through 23 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Petry has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 102 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:38 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:28 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:24 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:53 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 5-1 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:28 Home W 4-1

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.