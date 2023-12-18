On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Justin Holl going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holl stats and insights

Holl is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Holl has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 102 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:24 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 6-4 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:37 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 OT 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-4 OT 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:08 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.