Will Klim Kostin score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Kostin stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Kostin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

Kostin has zero points on the power play.

Kostin averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 102 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Kostin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 7:11 Away L 1-0 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:11 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:30 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:45 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:15 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:04 Away W 5-2 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

