Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will face the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Raymond are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lucas Raymond vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Raymond has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:45 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 30 games this season, Raymond has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 17 of 30 games this year, Raymond has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Raymond has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Raymond's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Raymond going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raymond Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 102 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 30 Games 2 24 Points 1 10 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.