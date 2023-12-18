MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
There is one game featuring a MAC team on Monday in college basketball play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northern Illinois Huskies
|6:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow MAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.