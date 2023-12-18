Monday's contest between the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (9-0) and the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) at Value City Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with UCLA coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 18.

Last time out, the Buckeyes won on Friday 73-49 over Grand Valley State.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Ohio State vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 75, Ohio State 74

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

On December 10 against the Penn State Lady Lions, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 36) in our computer rankings, the Buckeyes secured their signature win of the season, a 94-84 victory at home.

Ohio State has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 36) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 68) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 87) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 99) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 107) on November 16

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 24.2 points per game (scoring 83.7 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball while giving up 59.5 per contest to rank 99th in college basketball) and have a +242 scoring differential overall.

