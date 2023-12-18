The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) carry a nine-game winning streak into a home contest versus the UCLA Bruins (9-0), who have won nine straight as well. It tips at 6:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports App

Ohio State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Bruins score an average of 92.7 points per game, 33.2 more points than the 59.5 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.

UCLA is 9-0 when it scores more than 59.5 points.

Ohio State's record is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 92.7 points.

The Buckeyes record 83.7 points per game, 23.3 more points than the 60.4 the Bruins give up.

When Ohio State puts up more than 60.4 points, it is 9-1.

UCLA has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 83.7 points.

The Buckeyes shoot 47.1% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Bruins concede defensively.

The Bruins shoot 52.0% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Buckeyes allow.

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

