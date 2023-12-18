The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) will attempt to build on a nine-game winning streak when they host the UCLA Bruins (9-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The Bruins have also won nine games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Ohio State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Bruins put up 33.2 more points per game (92.7) than the Buckeyes allow (59.5).

UCLA is 9-0 when it scores more than 59.5 points.

Ohio State's record is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 92.7 points.

The Buckeyes average 23.3 more points per game (83.7) than the Bruins give up (60.4).

Ohio State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 60.4 points.

UCLA is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 83.7 points.

This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Bruins concede.

The Bruins make 52.0% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

Ohio State Schedule