The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) will try to build on a nine-game win run when they host the UCLA Bruins (9-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The Bruins have also won nine games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Bruins put up 33.2 more points per game (92.7) than the Buckeyes give up (59.5).

UCLA has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.

Ohio State's record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 92.7 points.

The Buckeyes average 83.7 points per game, 23.3 more points than the 60.4 the Bruins give up.

When Ohio State totals more than 60.4 points, it is 9-1.

UCLA has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 83.7 points.

This year the Buckeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Bruins concede.

The Bruins' 52.0 shooting percentage from the field is 13.4 higher than the Buckeyes have conceded.

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Schedule