Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings will be in action on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Does a wager on Kane interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Patrick Kane vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Kane has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 19:24 on the ice per game.

Kane has a goal in one of his six games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

He has two games with a point this season, but in six contests Kane has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Kane has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.

The implied probability that Kane hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 102 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 6 Games 3 2 Points 3 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 3

