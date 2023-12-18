The Detroit Red Wings, Robby Fabbri among them, face the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to wager on Fabbri's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Robby Fabbri vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Fabbri Season Stats Insights

Fabbri's plus-minus rating this season, in 10:58 per game on the ice, is 0.

Fabbri has scored a goal in eight of 18 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Fabbri has a point in 10 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points five times.

In five of 18 games this season, Fabbri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Fabbri's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fabbri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Fabbri Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

