In the upcoming matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Shayne Gostisbehere to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

On the power play he has two goals, plus nine assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 10.2% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 102 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:29 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:19 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

