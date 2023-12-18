The Detroit Red Wings, Shayne Gostisbehere among them, face the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. There are prop bets for Gostisbehere available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

Gostisbehere has averaged 18:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In five of 29 games this year, Gostisbehere has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gostisbehere has a point in 11 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points six times.

Gostisbehere has an assist in 10 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Gostisbehere goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gostisbehere has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 102 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 29 Games 2 21 Points 0 5 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

