The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-0) will look to build on a nine-game winning stretch when hosting the Wright State Raiders (6-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. This game is at 10:00 AM ET.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Wright State vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders average 20.5 more points per game (71.7) than the Mountaineers allow (51.2).
  • When it scores more than 51.2 points, Wright State is 6-3.
  • West Virginia has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.
  • The 81.1 points per game the Mountaineers score are 12.1 more points than the Raiders give up (69.0).
  • When West Virginia totals more than 69.0 points, it is 8-0.
  • Wright State is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 81.1 points.
  • The Mountaineers shoot 48.0% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Raiders allow defensively.
  • The Raiders' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 5.4 higher than the Mountaineers have conceded.

Wright State Leaders

  • Alexis Hutchison: 17.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)
  • Layne Ferrell: 12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
  • Rachel Loobie: 8.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Kacee Baumhower: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
  • Cara VanKempen: 6.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

Wright State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 71-60 Hilliard Gates Sports Center
12/9/2023 Eastern Illinois W 81-67 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/12/2023 Bowling Green L 69-48 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/18/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
12/21/2023 Wyoming - South Point Arena
12/22/2023 Presbyterian - South Point Arena

