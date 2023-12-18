How to Watch the Wright State vs. West Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-0) will look to build on a nine-game winning stretch when hosting the Wright State Raiders (6-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. This game is at 10:00 AM ET.
Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wright State vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders average 20.5 more points per game (71.7) than the Mountaineers allow (51.2).
- When it scores more than 51.2 points, Wright State is 6-3.
- West Virginia has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.
- The 81.1 points per game the Mountaineers score are 12.1 more points than the Raiders give up (69.0).
- When West Virginia totals more than 69.0 points, it is 8-0.
- Wright State is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 81.1 points.
- The Mountaineers shoot 48.0% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Raiders allow defensively.
- The Raiders' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 5.4 higher than the Mountaineers have conceded.
Wright State Leaders
- Alexis Hutchison: 17.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)
- Layne Ferrell: 12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
- Rachel Loobie: 8.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
- Cara VanKempen: 6.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)
Wright State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 71-60
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 81-67
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/12/2023
|Bowling Green
|L 69-48
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/18/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|South Point Arena
|12/22/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|South Point Arena
