The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-0) will look to build on a nine-game winning stretch when hosting the Wright State Raiders (6-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. This game is at 10:00 AM ET.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Raiders average 20.5 more points per game (71.7) than the Mountaineers allow (51.2).

When it scores more than 51.2 points, Wright State is 6-3.

West Virginia has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.

The 81.1 points per game the Mountaineers score are 12.1 more points than the Raiders give up (69.0).

When West Virginia totals more than 69.0 points, it is 8-0.

Wright State is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 81.1 points.

The Mountaineers shoot 48.0% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Raiders allow defensively.

The Raiders' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is 5.4 higher than the Mountaineers have conceded.

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 17.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

17.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Layne Ferrell: 12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Rachel Loobie: 8.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Kacee Baumhower: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Cara VanKempen: 6.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

Wright State Schedule