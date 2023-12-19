Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allen County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Allen County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Allen County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shawnee High School - Lima at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lima Central Catholic School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen East High School at Wapakoneta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Wapakoneta, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
