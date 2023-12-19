When the Buffalo Sabres face the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Tuesday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Rasmus Dahlin and Kirill Marchenko should be two of the best players to keep an eye on.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Zachary Werenski is an important part of the offense for Columbus, with 23 points this season, as he has put up one goal and 22 assists in 30 games.

With 18 total points (0.6 per game), including 10 goals and eight assists through 30 games, Marchenko is crucial for Columbus' offense.

This season, Boone Jenner has 13 goals and five assists, for a season point total of 18.

In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 2-7-1 this season, amassing 295 saves and allowing 36 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .891 save percentage (55th in the league).

Sabres Players to Watch

One of Buffalo's leading offensive players this season is Casey Mittelstadt, with 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and an average ice time of 19:03 per game.

Dahlin has seven goals and 18 assists, equaling 25 points (0.8 per game).

John-Jason Peterka has 22 points for Buffalo, via 12 goals and 10 assists.

Eric Comrie's record is 1-5-0. He has given up 23 goals (4.01 goals against average) and racked up 144 saves.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 26th 2.81 Goals Scored 3 19th 21st 3.25 Goals Allowed 3.63 31st 20th 30.2 Shots 29.5 26th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 34.6 30th 26th 13.33% Power Play % 15.38% 25th 12th 81.19% Penalty Kill % 84.27% 7th

