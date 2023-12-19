Tuesday's contest between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (10-0) and the Bowling Green Falcons (6-2) at Stroh Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-59, heavily favoring South Carolina to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

Last time out, the Falcons won on Tuesday 69-48 over Wright State.

Bowling Green vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 82, Bowling Green 59

Other MAC Predictions

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

Against the Cleveland State Vikings on November 7, the Falcons captured their best win of the season, an 89-86 home victory.

The Falcons have four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Bowling Green 2023-24 Best Wins

89-86 at home over Cleveland State (No. 107) on November 7

85-73 over Lehigh (No. 137) on November 23

68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 159) on November 27

69-48 on the road over Wright State (No. 213) on December 12

59-38 over Mercer (No. 241) on November 22

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 17.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 44.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

17.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 44.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70) Amy Velasco: 13.0 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)

13.0 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28) Paige Kohler: 9.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

9.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Erika Porter: 7.4 PTS, 61.4 FG%

7.4 PTS, 61.4 FG% Sophie Dziekan: 4.8 PTS, 65.4 FG%

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 69.5 points per game (134th in college basketball) and giving up 68.5 (259th in college basketball).

