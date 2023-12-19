Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Brown County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Brown County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Clinton at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Ripley, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Valley Christian Academy at Fayetteville-Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fayetteville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
