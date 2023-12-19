Tuesday's contest at Fifth Third Arena has the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2) squaring off against the Merrimack Warriors (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-64 victory, as our model heavily favors Cincinnati.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Merrimack Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 81, Merrimack 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Merrimack

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-16.7)

Cincinnati (-16.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Cincinnati is 5-4-0 against the spread, while Merrimack's ATS record this season is 8-1-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bearcats are 6-3-0 and the Warriors are 4-5-0.

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats are outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game with a +169 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) and allow 67.4 per outing (96th in college basketball).

Cincinnati wins the rebound battle by 12 boards on average. It records 43.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 12th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.5 per contest.

Cincinnati hits 2.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.4 (96th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

The Bearcats average 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in college basketball), and give up 83.5 points per 100 possessions (45th in college basketball).

Cincinnati has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 9.2 (19th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.7 (293rd in college basketball).

