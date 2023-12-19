The Merrimack Warriors (5-6) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cincinnati vs. Merrimack matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Merrimack Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Merrimack Betting Trends

Cincinnati has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Bearcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of nine times this season.

Merrimack has covered eight times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Warriors and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.

Cincinnati Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Cincinnati is 54th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (39th).

With odds of +20000, Cincinnati has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

