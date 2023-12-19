High school basketball action in Clermont County, Ohio is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clinton Massie School at Clermont Northeastern

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Batavia, OH

Batavia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Manchester High School at Felicity-Franklin

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Felicity, OH

Felicity, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

New Richmond at Bethel Tate

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Bethel, OH

Bethel, OH Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic

Southern Buckeye Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

James N Gamble at Williamsburg High School