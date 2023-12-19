High school basketball competition in Fairfield County, Ohio is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Fairfield County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fairfield Christian Academy at The Wellington School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Conference: Mid-State League

Mid-State League How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloom Carroll at Granville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Granville, OH

Granville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Watterson at Lancaster High School