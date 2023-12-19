Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfield County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Fairfield County, Ohio is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Fairfield County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairfield Christian Academy at The Wellington School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Conference: Mid-State League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloom Carroll at Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Granville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Watterson at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lancaster, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
