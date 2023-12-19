Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Franklin County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westerville North High School at Westerville South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield Christian Academy at The Wellington School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Conference: Mid-State League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Heights High School at Big Walnut
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Sunbury, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Licking Heights High School at Westerville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canal Winchester High School at Dublin Scioto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Watterson at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lancaster, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
