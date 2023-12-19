Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guernsey County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Guernsey County, Ohio, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guernsey County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Canton at Buckeye Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lore City, OH
- Conference: Inter Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
