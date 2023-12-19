The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Ivan Provorov, will be in action Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. There are prop bets for Provorov available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Ivan Provorov vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

Provorov has averaged 23:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).

Provorov has a goal in two of 32 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Provorov has a point in 15 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In 13 of 32 games this season, Provorov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Provorov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Provorov has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 32 Games 3 17 Points 1 2 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

