The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Kirill Marchenko, take the ice Tuesday versus the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchenko in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Marchenko has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 15:34 on the ice per game.

Marchenko has a goal in 10 games this season through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 15 of 30 games this year, Marchenko has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Marchenko has an assist in seven of 30 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Marchenko's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Marchenko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 30 Games 3 18 Points 0 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

