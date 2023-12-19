There is high school basketball competition in Licking County, Ohio today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Licking County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bloom Carroll at Granville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Granville, OH

Granville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Olentangy Liberty High School at Newark High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Newark, OH

Newark, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Licking Heights High School at Westerville Central High School