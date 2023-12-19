Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Licking County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Licking County, Ohio today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Licking County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bloom Carroll at Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Granville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olentangy Liberty High School at Newark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Newark, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Licking Heights High School at Westerville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
