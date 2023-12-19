Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Medina County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Medina County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Medina County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Normandy at Buckeye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Baptist Christian School at Medina Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wadsworth at North Royalton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: North Royalton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
