Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Mercer County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Celina Senior High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Rockford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.