Miami (OH) vs. Wright State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 19
The Wright State Raiders (4-6) face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 158.5.
Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fairborn, Ohio
- Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wright State
|-10.5
|158.5
RedHawks Betting Records & Stats
- Each Miami (OH) game this season has finished with a combined score under 158.5 points.
- The average over/under for Miami (OH)'s outings this season is 139.6, 18.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Miami (OH) is 4-4-0 ATS this year.
- Miami (OH) has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.
- This season, the RedHawks have been at least a +450 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (OH) has an 18.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 158.5
|% of Games Over 158.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wright State
|6
|66.7%
|81.6
|151.3
|80
|149.9
|156.9
|Miami (OH)
|0
|0%
|69.7
|151.3
|69.9
|149.9
|141
Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends
- The RedHawks' 69.7 points per game are 10.3 fewer points than the 80 the Raiders allow to opponents.
Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wright State
|4-5-0
|1-0
|6-3-0
|Miami (OH)
|4-4-0
|2-2
|4-4-0
Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wright State
|Miami (OH)
|9-6
|Home Record
|9-9
|7-8
|Away Record
|3-9
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|85.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.1
|75.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-7-0
