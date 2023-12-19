Tuesday's contest between the Wright State Raiders (4-6) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) matching up at Wright State University Nutter Center has a projected final score of 81-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wright State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no line set.

Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 81, Miami (OH) 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (OH) vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-9.2)

Wright State (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.5

Wright State has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami (OH) is 4-4-0. A total of six out of the Raiders' games this season have hit the over, and four of the RedHawks' games have gone over.

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks put up 69.7 points per game (286th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per outing (152nd in college basketball). They have a -2 scoring differential.

Miami (OH) grabs 31.8 rebounds per game (338th in college basketball) while conceding 37.8 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.0 boards per game.

Miami (OH) knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (84th in college basketball) at a 38.5% rate (26th in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 per game its opponents make, at a 30.2% rate.

Miami (OH) and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The RedHawks commit 12.9 per game (268th in college basketball) and force 12.7 (130th in college basketball).

