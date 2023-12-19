The Buffalo Sabres (13-16-3) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (10-17-5) at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+. The Sabres fell to the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 in their last outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

During the last 10 contests for the Blue Jackets (4-5-1), their offense has put up 34 goals while their defense has allowed 36 goals. They have registered 24 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (29.2%).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we project to capture the win in Tuesday's game.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final score of Sabres 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-185)

Sabres (-185) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Sabres Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have earned a record of 2-5-7 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 10-17-5.

In the 12 games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.

This season the Blue Jackets scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Columbus has earned three points (1-7-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals in 19 games, earning 22 points from those contests.

This season, Columbus has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 10 games and picked up 15 points with a record of 6-1-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 2-4-2 (six points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in 24 games, going 8-13-3 to register 19 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 26th 2.81 Goals Scored 3 19th 21st 3.25 Goals Allowed 3.63 31st 20th 30.2 Shots 29.5 24th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 34.6 30th 27th 13.33% Power Play % 15.38% 25th 13th 81.19% Penalty Kill % 84.27% 7th

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

