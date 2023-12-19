Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sandusky County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Sandusky County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sandusky County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Joseph Central Catholic High School at Gibsonburg
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Gibsonburg, OH
- Conference: Sandusky Bay Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
